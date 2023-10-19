The partnership covers the supply of production kit across the organisation’s London and Leeds campuses

MetFilm School and ProVision, part of ITV Studios, have announced a new partnership to supply camera, lighting, grip and sound equipment at MetFilm School’s London and Leeds campuses.

The strategic partnership ensures the next generation of filmmakers and production staff have the latest equipment coupled with years of industry experience.

Danny Howarth, head of sales and technical operations at ProVision, says: “We’re really excited to be working alongside Met Film School and supporting their operations in both London and Leeds. The breadth of courses they offer supported by fantastic campuses in Ealing and Leeds provides their students with a fantastic all round industry focussed higher education.”

Jonny Persey, director of MetFilm, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with ProVision. From the start of the conversation it’s been clear that there is a complete alignment of values and we have found in ProVision, and the wider ITV Studios network, an organisation committed as much to talent development as they are to excellence in production.

“We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with ProVision, and to the opportunities within the ITV Studios network that it will open up.”