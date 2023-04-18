Premiere Pro users will be able to use Adobe Firefly to change colour schemes, time of day, and more in already-recorded videos

Adobe has unveiled its plans for generative AI in video, which will be called Adobe Firefly.

The company announced at NAB 2023 that it is looking into a number of concepts for the technology, building on the new Premiere Pro features that were announced earlier this month. It has also released a video that illustrates a number of the potential features, which you can watch below.

Adobe has trained its generative AI, Firefly, on Adobe-owned images and images in the public domain. Its upcoming features are expected to begin arriving in Adobe’s products from later this year.

The concepts that it is looking into include text to colour enhancements, which will allow users to change color schemes, the time of day, or the seasons in already-recorded videos. A prompt such as “make this scene feel warm and inviting”, could be used to near instantly change a scene.

Users will also be able to generate royalty-free custom sounds and music for use in temporary or final tracks, as well as generate subtitles, logos and title cards and custom contextual animations.

There are also a number of features for use with scripts, such as using AI analysis of script to text to automatically create storyboards and previsualizations, and recommending b-roll clips for rough or final cuts.

Another use case mentioned is training, with AI-generated “how-tos”, helping editors to use new features on the platform.