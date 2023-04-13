Adobe has added AI-powered text-based editing to Premiere Pro in its latest software updates.

The company claims that Premiere Pro is now the only professional editing software that includes text-based editing, which sees machine learning and AI program Adobe Sensei automatically analyse and transcribe clips so editors, producers and assistants can copy and paste sentences into any order they want and instantly see them appear on the timeline. Transcripts can be searched in the transcript window to identify exact words and phrases.

Elsewhere in Premiere Pro, Adobe has added automated tone mapping and log colour detection. This lets editors mix and match HDR footage from different sources into the same SDR project and get consistent colour without the use of LUTs. Other new features include background autosave, system reset options, and an effects manager for plugins. In addition, GPU acceleration for AVC Intra and professional formats such as ARRI RAW, RED RAW, and Sony Venice V2, coupled with GPU accelerated video scopes, transitions, and title templates will allow editors to work with 8K footage directly in the timeline.

There is also improved format support for RED V-Raptor X, ARRI Alexa 35 and Sony Venice v2 cameras; expanded Speech to Text support for Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and Danish; GPU acceleration for debayering and transition effects; simpler track targeting; and the ability to export and render directly to Adobe Media Encoder.

For collaboration, there is Sequence Locking, which allows the active editors to lock a sequence so it becomes view-only for other editors, Presence Indicators to provide visibility on who is working in shared projects, and Work While Offline to allow editors to continue to work offline, then publish changes without overwriting others’ work when they return online.

After Effects has also had a series of updates, including a new properties panel that prioritises controls based on selections, new Aces and OpenColorIO to maintain consistent colour when sharing assets, faster timeline layer selection and multi-frame rendering of shapes – plus new keyboard shortcuts for Selectable Track Mattes.

Ashley Still, senior vice president of the creative product group and digital media growth at Adobe, said: “Today’s video professionals are racing to meet insatiable demand for standout content across platforms and surfaces. We are excited to advance workflows and inspire new creative expression with the latest cutting-edge Premiere Pro and After Effects innovations, empowering creative professionals to focus on the craft of creating, while cutting out time-consuming tasks that prolong content ideation, creation and delivery.”