The firmware upgrade enables cameras to maintain framing of a subject in a variety of situations

Panasonic has announced free AI-based built-in auto tracking software for its AW-UE40, AW-UE50 and AW-UE80 PTZ cameras.

It makes it possible to film a single person, with the camera maintaining framing in a variety of situations. Panasonic says it delivers “incredibly stable filming”, with no connection to external equipment required. The smart in-camera pre-set tracking function responds quickly to the movement of the subject, preventing shots from being missed.

The AI-based auto tracking can be controlled through the free Panasonic EasyIP software.

Panasonic is pitching the feature at filming individual speakers in lecture theatres, classrooms and auditoriums as well as news studios and for corporate presentations.

Panasonic also offers its AW-SF100 and AW-SF200 advanced auto tracking software for filming multiple people, with facial recognition functionality available as an option, as well as human body detection.

The software includes wide-angle and voice detection capabilities, enabling speakers to be detected if out of frame.