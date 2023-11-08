Manchester-based virtual production studio Pathway has added Paul Robinson and Spencer Phillips to its advisory board.

The pair join former BFI CEO Amanda Nevill CBE, who was appointed when the facility opened in December 2022.

Robinson is currently president of the Kartoon Channel, and his most notable former position was SVP and managing director of Disney in the UK - where he had responsibility for global programming and production strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide. He has also held senior roles at the BBC and Talksport/Talk Radio in the past.

Meanwhile, Phillips has worked in brand development, programming and sales and marketing for organisations including Ticketmaster, LW Theatres, TCAT, Showtown Blackpool and The Path Entertainment Group.

Robinson and Phillips come on board shortly after Pathway opened applications to its £2m in-kind Pathway Indie virtual production incubator programme.

Phillips said: “Pathway provides new and innovative ways for IP holders to creatively explore the benefits of real-time technology to create content that will play a pivotal role in the future of how new ideas are produced. It’s a pleasure to be engaged with a forward thinking team during a dynamic chapter of industry change.”

Nathan Newman, Pathway co-founder, added: “Adding such expert knowledge and diverse experience to our advisory board is a real honour. Creative innovation is at the forefront of what audiences want to experience and what emerging talent want to produce. Paul and Spencer bring vital experience and sharp thinking to this emergent time for creative media.”