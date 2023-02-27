Primary VFX has moved to a new studio in Finzels Reach, Bristol.

The new base has the capacity for 30 desks and 40 artists, working remotely and in-house (up from 10 and 15 respectively before), and is designed specifically for hybrid working. It has also been designed for a high TPN security rating, and features a custom-built screening room.

The office is next to Gorilla Post Production, which opened its new studio last year, and is near to the BBC and Channel 4’s locations in the city. In addition, Bottle Yard Studios expanded to a second location in Bristol in November.

Steve Hawken, director of Primary VFX and 2D supervisor, said: “The move will increase our ability to land even bigger projects and continue our mission to bring prestige VFX work to Bristol. The city’s high-end film and TV scene is expanding rapidly and we’re proud to be an accessible and local visual effects provider for these productions.”

Jem Grimshaw, director and CG supervisor, added: “We’ve found that our clients are looking away from the bigger VFX studios in London and are now looking for more boutique services outside of the capital. We’re proud we can provide a nimble and light-weight service whilst being committed to giving high quality visual effects for smaller productions in the heart of Bristol.”