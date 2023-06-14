Rise has appointed Donna Smith as its new managing director, with added responsibility for Rise Up activities.

In addition, Carla Maroussas has joined the advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast tech as mentoring manager for the UK and Europe.

Smith arrives at Rise after over 25 years in the industry, including as senior national account manager at NBCUniversal and vice president of licencing at TiVo. Since 2018 she has worked as a consultant for a number of media companies, including DVD distributor Entertainment Alliance and OTT video company Flixforge.

Meanwhile, Maroussas also has over 25 years’ experience in the media industry, including 12 years with Ascent Media, almost three years with Metropolis Group, and time working with Halo Post Production as a consultant. Since 2020 she has transistioned to life coaching and being an NLP practitioner.

Rise founder Sadie Groom said: “The goal of Rise has always been to help foster a diverse and gender balanced workforce in the media and entertainment technology space and we are delighted to have Donna and Carla working with us towards this future.”

In addition, Rise has also announced its 2023 mentors and mentees, which you can see below. Mentees receive entry to a range of exciting benefits including face-to-face networking events, workshops and seminars throughout the six-month programme, as well as a minimum of 12 hours of one-to-one time and personalised guidance with their mentor.

Smith said: “We are excited to announce the first instalment of this year’s Rise mentor and mentee pairings. We have received an astounding level of interest for the 2023 programme and are excited to reveal final pairings in the coming weeks.”

She added: “We would like to extend a special thanks to our sponsors and mentors for offering their investment and support for this year’s programme. The generosity of those that support the Rise programme is essential to allowing us to provide the work that we do.”