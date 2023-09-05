It will provide at least 40% of the facility’s annual energy consumption

Sky Studios Elstree has added a 3MW solar panel system on its roof.

SSE Energy Solutions, which has worked with Sky for over ten years, installed the system, which will provide at least 40% of the facility’s annual energy consumption. The studio now features a total of 7,400 solar panels reducing carbon emissions by 487 tonnes, the equivalent of 22,371 trees being planted annually and enough to power over 200 homes.

Energy technology company SolarEdge supplied photovoltaic (PV) panels, solar power converters and health and safety monitoring support. Meanwhile, international law firm Addleshaw Goddard was instrumental in the development of a Power Purchasing Agreement which will provide the site with long-term protection from fluctuating energy costs.

Tunde Olaoye, smart energy systems sector lead at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “Maximising the renewable energy potential for the solar array assets on the Sky Studios Elstree twelve sound stages has been an intricate process in both its development and design. SSE’s decade plus partnership with Sky and the mutual dedication we share in driving innovation to meet net zero goals has been invaluable.

“Significantly, this project is an exemplar of our ‘Whole System Thinking’ approach, with SSE delivering the entire solar PV system with no upfront costs to our client by purchasing the material required and managing the end-to-end installation process.”

Media and creative industries minister Sir John Whittingdale added: “We’re committed to working together with business to maximise the potential of our innovative creative industries while reducing their impact on the environment.

“So it’s fantastic to see Sky Studios Elstree and SSE taking this step towards net zero and a more sustainable future.”