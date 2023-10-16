Take 2 Studios has opened a virtual production facility in Salzburg, Austria.

The facility includes a 140 sqm virtual production studio, which houses a 24 sqm, 8m x 3m curved LED volume. There is also a second 49 sqm studio with a four metre high cyclorama wall. Mo-Sys’ StarTracker Max is being used to power the virtual studios.

Take 2 Studios has been founded by sibling team Viktoria and Felix Brandstetter, and it has aimed to improve sustainability through the use of solar power and a partnership with a local relocation and second-hand goods organisation to provide props, as well as other measures.

Viktoria Brandstetter explained: “I’ve always been involved with graphic design and marketing. Felix started out as an audio engineer before a love of technology and storytelling drew him to film, and ultimately Virtual Production. We regularly found ourselves collaborating on projects and always wanted to work together in a bigger way. We’re excited to combine our strengths, learn and grow together with our team, while delivering amazing projects for our clients.”

Felix Brandstetter said: “We are committed to providing clients with the best possible experience. An important step to delivering this was the careful selection of equipment. We simply couldn’t afford to make mistakes, so took our time in researching solutions and meeting manufacturers. Relationships matter, and we quickly felt a strong connection with Mo-Sys, so camera tracking became one of the easiest choices.

“With its new browser interface, StarTracker Max was super easy to set-up and has performed brilliantly ever since. Our engineers love the rock-solid performance, small design and that there is no external PC. From a business perspective, we will be able to access extra features soon, and don’t need to re-home or regularly tweak calibration. That means maximum studio up time, happy clients and a future-proof investment.”

Luiza Maddalozzo, Take 2 head of sustainability, added: “We wanted to do more and go above the well documented eco benefits of Virtual Production such as cutting CO2 with reduced travel – although that is a major plus for VP. We’ve gone further and have, for example, created a partnership with a local relocation and second-hand goods organisation who can provide props, creating a reuse network. So, when we need a washing machine or a sofa, we bring it in temporarily, and afterwards it goes back to the retailer.”