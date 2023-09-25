Versa Studios has partnered with independent games developer Cloud Imperium Games to launch a motion capture studio in Manchester.

Cloud Imperium Games’ motion capture team has taken up residence in Versa Manchester’s 4,300 sq ft Studio 6, and will create content for the company’s single-player, space simulation game Squadron 42 and its massively multi-player universe simulation game Star Citizen.

The motion capture studio is part of a larger Cloud Imperium Games campus in Manchester that joins with studios in Austin, Frankfurt and Montreal, with Cloud Imperium Games’ headquarters in Los Angeles. The Manchester campus has over 600 eployees and is recruiting for further production, game development, marketing and publishing staff.

Versa and Cloud Imperium Games worked together on the facility, repurposing former TV gallery control rooms by creating a new central apparatus room (CAR) with custom built technical furniture, new technical interconnecting wiring, in-house made technical racks and bespoke monitor stacks. A bespoke truss system was installed by Cloud Imperium Games on the perimeter of the studio floor where state-of-the-art motion capture cameras were rigged and calibrated, creating a personalized working space for the motion capture actors to work within.

Cloud Imperium Games also made use of the studio grid’s monopole system - technically brought back to life by Versa. The acoustic build quality of the unique studio was also fundamental to this project, with rigorous sound testing carried out by Versa to meet the needs of the motion capture team.

Versa Manchester is also home to the BBC’s Morning Live, and recently hosted the Kagami immersive experience as part of Manchester International Festival.

Carrie Reynolds, Versa Manchester Studio Operations Manager, said of the new studio: “It has been an amazing experience to work closely with the Cloud Imperium Games team to create not only their unique state-of-the-art motion capture stage, but sophisticated and boutique dressing rooms, green room and tech spaces within our facilities here at Versa Manchester Studios.”

Charlie Ingall, Versa Studios executive director, said: “We’re very happy to have the Cloud Imperium Games team here at Versa Studios in Manchester City Centre and to have created a full suite of dedicated production spaces which will enable them to focus on pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling. Since opening, we’ve shown a continuing focus on adapting to all studio production types and technologies, with an experienced team able to deliver across the full spectrum of entertainment production. It’s great to see this focus paying off with the addition of Cloud Imperium Games.”

Michael Ingall, founder of Enterprise City and CEO of property development company Allied London, added: “CIG is one the most global, creative tech businesses to land in Manchester and we have worked with them to find a best-in-class media and tech hub real-estate solution that will enable them to excel. In Versa Studios they have found a partner who will support their growth and enable its exceptionally talented game creators to continue to excel.”

Chris Roberts, CEO of Cloud Imperium Games, commented: “The Enterprise City, Versa Motion Capture Studio is the perfect home for Cloud Imperium Games’ filming needs and we couldn’t be any happier with the facilities or team who are enabling us to focus on creating the most engaging crowd-funded game in the world. Versa Manchester Studios joins Los Angeles, Austin, Montreal and Frankfurt as home to Cloud Imperium’s team, working in partnership with our community of players on Star Citizen and Squadron 42.”

John Schimmel, executive producer of narrative content with Cloud Imperium Games, said: “Converting this venerable live television studio to a state-of-the-art motion capture studio was a massive undertaking. Our experience with the Versa team could not have been better. They were wonderfully collaborative, often anticipating our needs before we needed to ask. It is now a wonderful space in which to work.”