Vizrt Group has merged its pro AV and broadcast businesses, NewTek and Vizrt.

The resulting brand will operate under the Vizrt name, and the move comes a little over four years after Vizrt Group acquired NewTek in April 2019. Unitl now the two brands had operated independently under the Vizrt Group banner, but the company believes that the pro AV and broadcast markets are now “converging”.

NDI will remain a separate brand, while Vizrt Group will now also go by Vizrt. Vizrt is still owned privately by Nordic Capital, and its board and leadership team remain unchanged.

All partners of the two businesses will have access to products from entire resulting portfolio, and will be able to certify as experts through Vizrt’s learning platform Viz University - which has courses on studio, graphics, automation, live production, cloud, and more.

Vizrt will extend its product portfolio and launch a new entry-level video production system for streamers and content creators, and new cloud live production systems.

Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt, said: “From transitioning to IP-based infrastructure, monetization, capturing audience attention, remotely producing content, driving remote collaboration, moving to the cloud, focusing on sustainability, security, and the skill gap – we found our customers across both sides of the portfolio are evolving and often need to do more, with less. Now, Vizrt is a one-stop shop to support it all.”

He added: “After years of investment, we have expanded our customer success function, which includes service, and support, to be a 150-person strong, critical branch of our organization. Our R&D teams, spanning six global hubs, have over 250 engineers, and our product team has developed and released more than 20 innovations in the past year, with many more in the pipeline.”