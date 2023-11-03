Voiceover and dubbing specialist The Voiceover Gallery has made four hires for its London and Manchester offices.

Among these is the appointment of Rak Bhattacharjee as head of business development. He will aim to expand on the company’s client roster and establish new partnerships within the entertainment and branded content spaces, as well as represent The Voiceover Gallery at key conferences and markets throughout the year.

Bhattacharjee has over 15 years’ experience in commercial post-production and project management, and has held senior business development roles specific to the advertising and creative industry, including four years as account director at Adstream.

In addition, Alice Murphy and Pip O’Marra join its Manchester and London teams to offer additional support for the company’s existing clients and its postproduction department, and Max Russell arrives as an engineer.

As well as voiceover and dubbing services, The Voiceover Gallery also offers other language and sound services for TV, film, gaming and branded content - including launching an in-house subtitling division in 2021.

Marylou Thistleton-Smith, founding director of The Voiceover Gallery, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rak, Alice, Max and Pip to join our incredible team. We are committed to growing our presence across the entertainment, localisation and advertising sectors and continuing to bring a reliably high quality service to our clients across a multitude of genres and industries.”

Bhattacharjee added: “I’m thrilled to join The Voiceover Gallery, a company with an outstanding reputation for exceptional service, cutting-edge technical expertise, and unparalleled creativity. I look forward to contributing to the TVG’s growth and learning from the talented team.”