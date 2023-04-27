BlueBolt has added managing director Tracy McCreary, VFX supervisor Henry Badgett, and head of 3D Nic Birmingham to its board of directors.

The trio join co-founders Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor and Angela Barson on the board, who will will step back from day-to-day operations while remaining involved as directors and shareholders. The pair founded BlueBolt in 2009.

McCreary has been managing director of the VFX studio since 2020, while Badgett and Birmingham will lead the company’s creative vision. McCreary recently wrote a piece for Broadcast Tech on her experience as a woman running a major VFX house.

Ainsworth-Taylor said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for BlueBolt. We are delighted to welcome Tracy, Henry and Nic to the board. They are each long-standing, highly respected members of our team, who bring outstanding leadership and real energy to the table. They will do a brilliant job leading the company forward.”

McCreary added: “Nic, Henry and I are thrilled to join the BlueBolt board. We look forward to building upon Lucy and Angela’s amazing legacy of creating award-winning visual effects and nurturing an exceptional, close-knit team. Bluebolt has doubled in size since 2020, and we have a full slate of film and episodic projects lined up, so we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the studio.”

BlueBolt is currently in production on a roster of film and episodic projects including Robert Egger’s Nosferatu; Fast X (Universal); Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount); Cobra season 3 (Sky) and Pain Hustlers (Netflix). The studio has recently completed production on projects including Ridley Scott’s Napoleon; The Peripheral (Amazon); Seven Kings Must Die (Carnival Films/ Netflix) and The Great season 3 (Hulu).