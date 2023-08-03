DNEG has added Tim Burke as VFX supervisor at its London studio.

Burke has most recently been an independent VFX supervisor, working on the likes of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. His other credits as production VFX supervisor include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Tarzan, the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise with director David Yates, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with director Alfonso Cuarón, and for Sir Ridley Scott on Hannibal and Black Hawk Down.

He received an Academy Award for Best Effects for his work on Gladiator with Sir Ridley Scott.

Namit Malhotra, DNEG chairman and CEO, said: “The recognition that Tim has earned in our industry is incredibly well-deserved and I am proud to welcome him to DNEG’s creative leadership team. Tim has played an important role in the development and success of the visual effects industry in the UK as a talented and highly admired production VFX supervisor for directors such as Sir Ridley Scott, David Yates and Alfonso Cuarón. I am thrilled to have him onboard as part of our senior creative team as we chart the course for DNEG through the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Burke added: “I’ve worked with DNEG as an independent VFX Supervisor for 20 years, watching the facility grow from strength-to-strength during that time, so I am very excited to be forging even closer ties with the company and the amazingly talented artists who work there, during this next chapter of my career.” He continued: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was one of the most memorable films to supervise. It was the end of an era for everyone who had worked on the Potter films, which had been so instrumental in building the UK visual effects industry. Working with DNEG to complete the final battle scenes and those memorable last shots of the kids standing in front of the destroyed Hogwarts was such an awe-inspiring thing to be part of - a moment in cinema history.”