Freefolk has added Reece Weldon as its senior CG lead.

Weldon has previously worked at DNEG, coming into the industry through its graduate scheme in 2017. He has also spent time at Lola Post Production for three years until July 2022, and most recently at Electric Theatre Collective. His credits include Britannia (Amazon Studios), The Watch (BBC), White Lines (Netflix) and Black Mirror (Netflix).

At Freefolk he will work on film and episodic projects, reporting to head of CG Harin Hirani.

Hirani said: “Reece is not only an outstanding talent but a great human-being with a contagious passion for his craft. He is an invaluable addition to us as we continue to grow our longform department.”

Weldon explained his decision to join Freefolk, “I love the excitement of big scale projects but I’ve always preferred the warm, comforting feeling of a smaller studio. I like to be able to know everyone on the team without feeling too distant and detached from the community. Freefolk has the perfect combination of exciting large scale projects and a family-like feeling amongst the whole crew. Plus they’ve just moved into an amazing new studio in Spitalfields, what’s not to love.”

He added: “I’m really very excited about my new role. For me communication and compassion are the most important things for a lead artist. It really is key to keeping projects and teams on track, it’s vital I make sure each artist is feeling good and positive about what they’re doing. This fits in perfectly with the Freefolk ethos and I am loving being part of the team.”

Freefolk MD and executive producer Fi Kilroe said: “We really are over the moon to have Reece at Freefolk. He is a superb 3D talent who has fitted in instantly. Reece has an impressive back catalogue of work but his enthusiasm to nurture talent, be part of a team and create award winning work makes him the perfect fit for us.”