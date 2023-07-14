He will supervise all client projects in the UK

Ingenuity Studios has appointed David Sewell as VFX supervisor in its London office.

Reporting to partner and executive VFX supervisor Grant Miller, Sewell will be responsible for supervising all client projects as well as supporting business development efforts in the UK.

Sewell was previously in the same role at MPC for three years, and before that spent over six years with DNEG - also as a VFX supervisor. He has also worked at Cinesite during over 25 years in the industry. His credits include the Harry Potter franchise, World War Z, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and the James Bond franchise. More recent clients have included Chernobyl, The Wheel of Time, and supervising the VFX for director Michael Mann’s upcoming film “Ferrari” which is set to launch later this year.

David Lebensfeld, president and VFX supervisor at Ingenuity Studios, said: “We’re excited to bring David on board through our London office. He’s a tremendous talent, with strong leadership skills, and an impressive body of work.”

Miller added: “David’s ample industry experience gives him the insight to provide novel approaches to client hurdles, achieving high-quality results via production-friendly solutions. Our global VFX team is looking forward to working under his expert supervision on upcoming projects.”