Mo-Sys has revealed a number of updates for its StarTracker Max real-time camera tracking solution.

The updates are part of a new platform Mo-Sys is launching, building on its StarTracker technology to offer new capabilities for virtual production.

Available to purchase now, the StarTracker Max has been made more lightweight and miniaturised, weighing 450 grams. Software improvements include more accurate tracking and enhanced connectivity, with a web-based user interface and time-saving wizards for its use.

Stephen Gallagher, marketing director at Mo-Sys, said: “We are excited to announce more details about StarTracker Max. The team has worked hard to improve on an already successful design. StarTracker Max has been miniaturised and operates at higher resolution with a higher framerate to produce our most accurate camera tracking solution ever, and it does this while still avoiding any need for external PC’s as all processing is handled within the 450g unit.”

StarTracker claims to have the largest installed base of any professional camera tracking solution, and this includes recently opened virtual production facilities in Berkshire and London.