Move One can provide motion data using only an iPhone

Move AI has officially launched Move One, a simgle camera mocap app for iPhones.

Move One joins Move Single-Camera API, Move Multi-Cam, and the Invisible real-time partnership supported by disguise in Move AI’s portfolio, and allows users to capture motion data using only their phone (it is compatible with iPhone 8 and above).

After 12 weeks in beta, the app is now available in the App Store. The Free Plan offers 30 free credits to test the software, and then the Starter Plan is $30 per user per month (£24.40).

Features of the app include 60fps FHD markerless motion capture, portrait and landscape mode shooting options, export motion data in formats such as FBX and USD, and a ‘Move One Downloader’ Google Chrome Extension that allows users to download animation files from Move One in their web browser.

Move AI has previously released a mocap app that required between two and six phones to work, which you can watch a video of Broadcast Tech demonstrating here.

Dr. Nikos Zikos, VP of Science at Move AI, said: “At it’s core, Move AI is a research company specialising in applied AI, mathematics, physics and biomechanics,” says Dr. Nikos Zikos, VP of Science at Move AI. “Move One is the result of engaging deeply with the animator and creator community and directly addressing their needs. We heard the need for a single-camera motion capture solution and delivered a product that converts 2D video into high-quality 3D motion data from a single iPhone.”