The Production Guild of Great Britain has named its final Nations & Regions committee, representing Yorkshire.

Yorkshire completes the rollout, joining Bristol and South West England, Northern Ireland, North West England, Wales, and Scotland. The locations have been chosen in line with the British Film Commission’s Stage Space Support Development hub centers.

Each committee meets a minimum of four times per year and delivers a variety of activities within their area including forums, masterclasses and networking events. PGGB’s Chair and CEO meet with the six National and Regional Committee Chairs annually as a steering group.

The Yorkshire committee will be chaired by York-based line producer and writer/director Liza Bolton. Bolton’s recent line producer credits include series two of Jamie Johnson FC for Short Form Film & CBBC in Leeds and Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix). In the past five years she has also written and directed features including Ocean Deep (Redbox USA), Serena’s Game (Apple TV) and York Witches Society (Vertical Entertainment), all of which shot in Yorkshire.

The vice chairs are Ian Pearce (managing director – Regions, Supply 2 Locations) and freelance producer Lynn Roberts (Man Like Mobeen, Alma’s Not Normal). Committee members are production accountant Wayne Noir (Blue Lights, Inside Man) and Faizal Harshim (Manchester Branch Manager, Location One).

The committee is sponsored by Location One and Sunbelt Rentals UK and supported by Versa Studios

Bolton said: “I am very pleased to be chairing this Committee. Yorkshire is such a special region to shoot in and has been exceptionally good to me and the projects I have worked on - great crews, studios, stunning and hugely diverse locations and great facilities on the doorstep. I have been fortunate to shoot in many of these and I’m looking forward to sharing and promoting all that Yorkshire has to offer to film and TV makers.”

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO, added: “We are delighted to have brought together such a strong Committee for Yorkshire, a major English hub for domestic and international production that generates outstanding homegrown content for the big and small screen; like Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, Ali & Ava and The Railway Children Return. With all six of our National and Regional Committees now in place, PGGB is far better placed to understand priorities for the production workforce across the length and breadth of the UK. This makes us better informed to target PGGB training opportunities and partnership initiatives to support members wherever they are based.”

Crispin Hardy, managing director, Location One, said: “We are really proud to support PGGB’s new Yorkshire Committee. Filming in this region has grown exponentially over the past couple of years and it’s a privilege to be working alongside other like-minded film people to help encourage even more growth in this beautiful and film friendly part of the country.”

Mike Pollard, managing director of Film and TV, Sunbelt Rentals UK, said: “Sunbelt Rentals UK are proud to sponsor the PGGB Yorkshire Committee. Yorkshire has long been a popular region for filmmakers in the UK. As a committed supporter of the UK film and TV production industry we recognise the importance of the regional committees and the contribution its members are making behind the scenes.”

Ben Hepworth, managing director at Versa Studios, commented: “Versa Studios are thrilled to join forces with The Production Guild as a studio partner for Yorkshire. This region has a long history of filmmaking and we look forward to doing all we can to promote, engage and create opportunities for those working in the sector across the county.”