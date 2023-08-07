The Production Guild of Great Britain has named Bianca Gavin as its new chair.

Gavin has been head of production for scripted television at Pulse Films since 2020, and has also held full-time roles with Amazon Studios and Sky. While at Sky, as production manger for Sky Originals, she set up Sky Breakthrough, a work placement initiative for disabled new talent.

Gavin has sat on the PGGB board since 2021, has been a member of PGGB’s diversity task force since 2020. She takes over from Tokyo Vice exec producer Alex Boden, who had been chair for the past four years and will continue as a non-executive board member.

Elsewhere, producer Debbie Vertue (Hartswood Films) continues as PGGB’s co-vice chair, joined by existing board member John Graydon (Saffery Champness) who steps into the role of co-vice chair. Lara Sargent (Sargent-Disc) continues as treasurer.

Gavin said: “I am hugely honoured to take on the role of PGGB chair. The training, talent development and representation that PGGB consistently delivers to members has been vital throughout pivotal moments of the past four years; the pandemic, the bounceback into record breaking production levels and subsequent skills demand. As a voice for the UK’s film and TV production workforce, in what is undoubtedly a challenging time, PGGB’s role in the face of this changing industry landscape is more important than ever. It is a privilege to be working with Lyndsay and the PGGB team as they continue to support our membership providing invaluable resources and advocacy.”

Boden added: “After four inspiring years as chair, steering the PGGB through some of the most challenging times faced by our industry, I am proud that incoming chair Bianca Gavin is inheriting the Guild in great, reinvigorated shape. Thanks to the leadership of CEO Lyndsay Duthie and our team, we have delivered better connectivity across the nations and regions, world class training and talent development programmes delivered with major industry partners, and a proactive diversity and inclusion programme. The PGGB’s continued growth in the UK, as well as its increasing international reach, signals the value of British production teams globally, and the impact that our members are making on ground-breaking Film and TV.”

Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of The Production Guild, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Bianca as our new chair. Her extensive background in scripted production across European and global content gives her exceptional insight into the interests of our members. Through her work which has spanned both major and independent productions, she has had a long-standing passion for raising up new talent and improving diversity and inclusion in the film and TV workplace, principles that underpin all of PGGB’s priorities. I know that her guidance will be a major asset to PGGB and its members.

“On behalf of our members and the whole PGGB team, I’d like to thank Alex for his dedication and commitment during his four years as Chair. His leadership has been a guiding force for PGGB throughout changing times and he has been an unwavering advocate for the outstanding work of our PGGB members.”

Non-executive PGGB Board members are Boden, Callum McDougall (executive producer, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall), Samantha Perahia (head of production UK, British Film Commission), Emily Stillman (SVP studio operations, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden), executive producer Jo Burn (Cats, Overlord, Entebbe), line producer Brian Donovan (Allied, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Ali Moshref (production executive, Film Finances) complete the board. Newly appointed to the board is production accountant Michael Kilpatrick (Game of Thrones, The Son).

Once again co-opted by the board are Kelly Phillips (director of production finance for original series UK, Netflix), Matt Spooner (production safety lead - Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, No Time To Die) and Sarah Lazarides (partner, Harbottle & Lewis). Newly coopted are producer Guy Heeley (Cyrano, Together) and post-production supervisor Gisela Evert (Aftersun, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris).

The PGGB has recently named a number of regional committees for Scotland, Bristol and South West England, Northern Ireland, North West England, and Wales. A final one for Yorkshire is expected to be named in the near future.