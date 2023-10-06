Realtime has appointed Annie Shaw as its executive producer for virtual production.

Shaw arrives after two years at MPC, where she had been head of virtual production since April this year. She has also worked for the likes of Rebellion as a VFX producer, and Audiomotion studios as a production manager.

With VFX house Realtime, which has facilities in Manchester, Lancashire, and London, Shaw will help support the growth of virtual production projects across the studio’s Games, Episodic and Automotive divisions.

Shaw said: “The worlds of gaming, film, and TV are changing and colliding, with the demand for immersive storytelling and compelling characters at the heart of great content. Realtime is perfectly placed to meet this demand, drawing on 27 years of success and utilising cutting-edge pipelines to provide a tailored experience across an extensive variety of projects. I am thrilled to join the team and help build upon Realtime’s already impressive triumphs in virtual production, using the right tools to creatively excel and deliver diverse content across TV/Episodic, games, cinematics, trailers, and automotive projects.”

Tony Prosser, CEO of Realtime, added: “I’m really excited that Annie has joined our team to help us expand our capability in virtual production. Annie brings a breadth of VP expertise that will benefit both our Episodic, Games and Automotive business units, and we can’t wait to get started on some of our new productions with her.”