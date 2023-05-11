Framestore and Inflammable Films co-production Flite, a film made entirely in Unreal Engine, has revealed its trailer - which you can watch above.

Originally announced in January 2021, the film is directed and written by Framestore’s Oscar-winning chief creative officer Tim Webber. It uses a new VFX pipeline built around the software, which is named FUSE, and hopes to to create, stress-test and develop features which will feed back into Epic’s Unreal Engine, contributing to the wider VFX and engine communities as they adopt the technology.

The film stars Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), Gethin Anthony (Man Hunt: Unabomber, Game of Thrones) and Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters, Uncle) and is set in a semi-submerged London in 2053, exploring the nascent and underground practice of memory visualisation. The entire production was completed in five days.

The first image from the film was revealed last month, when Webber said: “I had been exploring the idea of a Memory Investigator for a while and separately had a strong visual of a girl on a hoverboard teetering on a window of a glossy, luxury highrise, deciding whether to breakaway. I realised we could bring these strands together and tell the story of Stevie, a young, champion hoverboarder desperate to flee an oppressive manager, through the memory of a stranger anxious to help her.

“Over the course of five days Alba, Gethin and Daniel delivered stunning performances in highly experimental conditions as we chose this as an opportunity to test a new filmmaking technique and VFX pipeline, with Unreal Engine at its heart; from the initial planning and previsualisation through to final pixel.”