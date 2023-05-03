Williams becomes MD of episodic at DNEG after almost 18 months as president of VFX at MPC

DNEG has appointed Tom Williams as its managing director of episodic for its VFX division.

Williams has spent the past five years at MPC, most recently as president of VFX for the company and previously as COO and managing director. Before MPC he had spent just over nine years in management roles at Sky, where he ended with responsibility for Sky Studios. He was also at Abbey Road Studios for over a decade before that.

At DNEG, Williams will work with episodic clients across DNEG and ReDefine, in partnership with the executive teams across both brands. Williams will report to Rohan Desai, managing director of DNEG VFX (Canada) and ReDefine.

Williams said: “This is an exciting time to be joining DNEG, as the company doubles-down on its ambitions in the episodic VFX space to cater to high demand for its industry-leading services. Over the last few years, DNEG has established itself as a destination for directors and showrunners who want to create truly spectacular visual experiences.

“As we explore how we can build on the amazing work that the DNEG episodic teams are already doing around the world, I look forward to contributing and sharing my experience and insights, and to leading the team to even greater heights.”

Desai added: “I am delighted to welcome Tom to DNEG, and I know that his years of leadership experience will prove tremendously beneficial as we continue to expand our focus on episodic VFX work. In recent years, we have had some great successes, delivering some truly inspirational work for our episodic clients across both DNEG and ReDefine, and I look forward to working closely with Tom to build upon these firm foundations to bring our clients the very best of what both DNEG and ReDefine have to offer.”