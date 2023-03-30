UK headquartered VFX house currently recruiting technical, creative and production roles across all levels for expansion

Union has opened its first international facility, in Montreal, Canada.

The studio is located in a refurbished industrial building called Le Nordelec, between Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles, and the London-headquartered VFX house is now recruiting technical, creative, and production roles across all levels to fill it.

Union’s Montreal location will expand the film and high-end TV services the company offers.

Union was founded in 2008 by Adam Gascoyne and Tim Caplan, and it has worked with the likes of Martin McDonagh, Danny Boyle, Sam Mendes and Stephen Frears on a number of projects. Recent work includes For All Mankind, The Irregulars, Operation Mincemeat, Wheel of Time, Moon Knight, Pennyworth and the multi award winning The Banshees of Inisherin.

Caplan explained the expansion: “Adam and I have backgrounds at bigger VFX studios and our plan with Union was to build a VFX company that had all the best bits from our experiences with the benefits and personability of an independent studio. Over the last 15 years we’ve definitely achieved this in London and, with the ongoing upturn in film and tv projects globally, the time is right to do the same in another region.

“We decided on Montréal pre-pandemic. It’s the perfect place ideally positioned for us to work with clients across multiple time zones with an incredible pool of local VFX talent, and a generous tax relief system.

“All this plus finding a brilliant studio space made it a no-brainer. We are all hugely excited about this next chapter for Union.”