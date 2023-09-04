The Cutting Room has launched an ‘Elevated Finishing Service’ which offers specially assembled teams for the final stages of editing.

The teams can provide anything from a focused fine tuning pass to a complete overhaul, and uses in-house edit consultants, as well as senior editors, assistant editors, and management to work on individual films or series.

This announcement comes as The Cutting Room, which moved to a new office in Angel this year, has expanded its roster of consultants from six to ten. The team now includes Zeb Achonu BFE (White Nanny Black Child), Jane Greenwood BFE (Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change) , Ben Stark BFE (Explorer) and Brett Irwin (Uprising). The other consultants are Danny Collins BFE, Anna Price BFE, Kate Spankie, Sean Mackenzie BFE, Zoe Davis BFE and Ferg McGrath BFE.

The Cutting Room Consulting launched earlier this year, and had already expanded its team with the addition of Collins in June.

Cutting Room MD Jen Lane said: “We introduced our Elevated Finishing Service in response to market demands. It satisfies the need for extra hands and fresh eyes to deliver to commissioner expectations.

“Clients have been asking for an integrated model that encompasses both ‘fingers on keyboards’ editing and the added value and experience of consulting.

“Our teams work in tandem with the decision-makers to realise their vision and goals, while bringing something extra to the project. Now with our expanded team we have much more capacity and expertise.”

McGrath, who also founded The Cutting Room, added: “There are a myriad of reasons a documentary may need our services: changes in access or archive materials, a new editorial direction, shifting schedules or the ever-present talent gap. This is a new way to address those age-old challenges.

“It’s thrilling to have these four amazing talents join our team. Now, with ten industry-leading edit consultants, we have a much wider breadth of know-how and experience to advise productions and to enhance and elevate their films.”