It has also revealed what will be in Katana 7.0 and Mari 7.0

Foundry has launched Nuke 15.0, as well as revealed what will be in upcoming releases of Katana 7.0 and Mari 7.0.

The now available Nuke 15.0 includes native Apple silicon support, faster training of machine learning tool CopyCat, and, in beta, a completely new viewer selection experience with dedicated 3D toolbar and two-tier selections, a newly updated GeoMerge node, updated ScanlineRender2, a new Scene Graph pop-up in the mask knob, plus USD updated to version 23.05.

Also, in Nuke Studio and Hiero, users can now apply Blink effects such as LensDistortion and Denoise at the timeline level. Extended 90-day trials of Nuke are still available for a limited time.

Meanwhile, building on the same underlying architecture as Nuke’s new 3D system, Katana 7.0 will support USD 23.05, have multi-threaded live rendering that is compatible with Foresight+, and optimized Geolib3-MT runtime.

Finally, Mari 7.0 will allow the creation of geometry-based maps including curvatures and occlusions without the need for a separate application or plugin, an additional 60 grunge maps, automatic project backups, also supports USD 23.05, updated, ChaosGroup V-Ray 6 and Autodesk Arnold Standard Surface shaders, and team licencing.