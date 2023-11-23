Popular demand sees scheme return for second time in 12 months
Rise has announced the pairings for its second UK mentoring scheme of 2023.
Due to popular demand, the organisation is running the scheme for a second time,. It grants members entry to a range of benefits including face-to-face networking events, workshops and seminars throughout a six-month programme. Additionally, each mentor-mentee pairing provides a minimum of 12 hours of one-to-one time and personalised guidance. There were over 200 applications to the scheme.
Carla Maroussas, who became mentoring manager at Rise earlier this year, said: “For the first time, we are delighted to be running a second mentoring programme in one year. This decision was largely made due to the amount of exceptional mentee applications received. We want to offer our programmes to as many women as possible, so it is an honour to be able to offer a second group of women this chance.”
The mentoring scheme has been announced shortly after the 2023 Rise Awards, which saw over 300 guests attend Troxy, London to see who won in 16 categories. You can read about the winners here. It as also recently added to its team, with Catherine Cywinska joining as head of marketing. Cywinska was previously growth marketing manager at Wildmoka and Backlight for two-and-a-half years.
Mentee and Mentor Pairings:
Ally Southern, global stage manager at disguise, will be mentored by Clare Butler, VP of marketing at Grabyo
Annicca Prince, radio frequency engineer at Arqiva, will be mentored by Ian Wagdin, senior technology transfer manager, BBC
Eloise Russell, sales enablement executive, Ovyo, will be mentored by Lauren Carter-Jones, marketing manager, Media Business Insight (MBI)
Grace Pilsbury, scripted executive, Sky Studios, will be mentored by Lesley Johnson, global director - home entertainment, BBC Studios
Kerry Horton, technical producer, Aurora Media Worldwide, will be mentored by Laurissa Yeung Shea, business analyst, Warner Media
Lauren Kilby, senior production coordinator, Timeline TV, will be mentored by Vanessa Walmsley, head of global customer services, Vizrt
Siobhan Greenfield, playout director, Red Bee Media, will be mentored by Dave Gill, chief technology officer, AE Live
Bethany Lowney, business development manager, Gravity Media, will be mentored by Adam Hewes, head of product DCE, Publicis
Nolene Torry, operations manager, Red Bee Media, will be mentored by Abigail Hughes, director of sales operations for global partnerships, ITV
Natasha Jones, technical specialist, BT Media & Broadcast, will be mentored by Barney MacDonald, GM business devs and partnerships EMEA, Eluvio
Amber Rowe, distribution technical operator equipment scheduling, Warner Bros. Discovery, will be mentored by Rebecca Moore, director of operations CNN, Warner Media
Jemima Robinson, resources, Timeline Television, will be mentored by Amisa Saari-Stout, PR and external comms lead, Vizrt Group
Camille Quitevis, distribution engineer, Warner Bros. Discovery, will be mentored by Dara Urquhart, COO, Red Bee Media
Anna Marie Jones, account manager, Sony, will be mentored by Bea Alonso, Fraction chief marketing officer
Elizabeth Benson, data product delivery manager, senior campaign marketing manager, Arqiva, will be mentored by Heidi Shakespeare, CEO, Memmon
Sarah Howgate, manager, disguise, will be mentored by Catriona Tate, sales director, UK & MEA Accedo TV
Karen Carnegie, senior product manager, Red Bee Media, will be mentored by Mark Wynter, client services manager, Picture Shop
Molly Fletcher, playout director, Red Bee Media, will be mentored by Amelia Rivas, associate director, ICP Research
Abbie Milward, multi-skilled operator, (SIS) Ltd will be mentored by Sue Farrell, technologist, Channel 4
No comments yet