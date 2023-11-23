Popular demand sees scheme return for second time in 12 months

Rise has announced the pairings for its second UK mentoring scheme of 2023.

Due to popular demand, the organisation is running the scheme for a second time,. It grants members entry to a range of benefits including face-to-face networking events, workshops and seminars throughout a six-month programme. Additionally, each mentor-mentee pairing provides a minimum of 12 hours of one-to-one time and personalised guidance. There were over 200 applications to the scheme.

Carla Maroussas, who became mentoring manager at Rise earlier this year, said: “For the first time, we are delighted to be running a second mentoring programme in one year. This decision was largely made due to the amount of exceptional mentee applications received. We want to offer our programmes to as many women as possible, so it is an honour to be able to offer a second group of women this chance.”

The mentoring scheme has been announced shortly after the 2023 Rise Awards, which saw over 300 guests attend Troxy, London to see who won in 16 categories. You can read about the winners here. It as also recently added to its team, with Catherine Cywinska joining as head of marketing. Cywinska was previously growth marketing manager at Wildmoka and Backlight for two-and-a-half years.