The studios are contributing £375,000 to fund five scholarships per year for five years

Shepperton Studios has announced a scholarship fund for up to five students per year at the National Film and Television School (NFTS). The scholarships are available for applicants that live within the Borough of Spelthorne, local to the studios, who have been accepted to study a Diploma or Masters course at the NFTS.

Courses eligible for applicants starting in January 2024 and September 2024 include Diplomas in Production Management and Location Sound Recording and Masters in VFX, Directing Fiction and Production Design.

Pinewood Studios, in Buckinghamshire, have an additional scholarship scheme running with the NFTS, for applicants within five miles of the studios.

Andrew M Smith, corporate affairs director, Pinewood Group, said: “We are delighted to be launching this scholarship fund for those wishing to further their career in the UK film industry. This opportunity for residents of the borough of Spelthorne marks a key milestone in the expansion of Shepperton Studios as it coincides with the opening of the North West site. Once the site is fully opened Shepperton Studios will be the second biggest in the world.”

Jon Wardle, director, National Film and Television School, added: “The creative sector continues to attract the world’s premier talent, both on and off screen. Against a backdrop of continuous expansion and investment, this transformative opportunity offered by Shepperton Studios will further strengthen the tremendous level of skill and expertise available and reinforces the synergy between supporting emerging local talent and fostering an ecosystem where creative forces unite.”

Daniel Mouawad, chief executive, Spelthorne Council, said: “This initiative, firmly promoted by the Borough’s Skills Hub, encapsulates Shepperton Studio’s commitment to raise skills locally by financially supporting attendance at the prestigious NFTS – what better way to encourage local ambition for a global film and Television industry.”