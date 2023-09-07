Vu One allows studios to acquire all hardware and software in one purchase

Vu has launched Vu One, an all-in-one virtual production studio service.

Vu One offers all the hardware and software necessary to create a virtual production studio in one purchase. It starts at $5,600 (£4,488) per month for the base model, and a complete system can be purchased outright for $249,000 (£200,000). Pre-orders for Vu One are now open, secured by a refundable deposit of $1,000 (£800), with shipping to commence in Q4 2023.

The kit runs off Virtual Studio by Vu, which includes tools such as Scene Forge, Remote VP and Vu.ai, along with applications like Unreal Engine, Volinga, Storia.ai, and more. Virtual Studio also includes a marketplace of 3D and 2D assets, all “Certified for Virtual Production” and optimized to run on Vu One.

There are a range of display options, starting at 16 ft x 9 ft and running to 45ft x 16ft.

Jonathan Davila, president and co-founder at Vu Technologies, said: “With Vu One, advanced production technologies are now available for everyone. Whether you’re a small production company, an educator or a corporate marketing department, it’s never been easier to make content faster, cheaper and better.”

CEO of Vu Technologies Tim Moore added: “Vu One unlocks the doors of virtual production for all visionaries seeking to bring their concepts to life. Vu One is a transformational force, reshaping how creators manifest their visions into awe-inspiring realities.”

Vu has expanded to the UK recently, with its Vu Network opening a 6,500 sq ft virtual production studio in Berkshire earlier this year.