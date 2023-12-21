The Sport Social Podcast Network has announced its reached 10 million monthly downloads.

It pointed to the summer of sport as a major reason for its success, with downloads increasing by 58.8% between July and August - some of which was driven by the success of cricket and tennis podcasts. It has also been boosted by a number of notable additions to its network, including Premier League sides Manchester City, Brighton, West Ham, and Wolves, and Scottish giant Celtic, as well as major non-official podcasts such as the The Anfield Wrap.

Outside of football, NFL podcast The Nat Coombs Show - the Broadcast Sport Podcast spoke to Coombs about NFL in the UK here - and Storylines: The Women’s Cricket Podcast also became part of the 350 shows on the network.

The company is now looking to international growth, expanding partnerships in the US and Australia as well as launching in Germany and France. Earlier this year, Sport Social Podcast Network operator Voiceworks Sport hired former PodFront UK managing director and SVP of operations at Audioboom, Ruth Fitzsimmons, as its head of international.

Sophie Hind, managing director at Voiceworks Sport, said: “The growth of Sport Social across 2023 has been exceptional and something we’ll be ramping up even further in 2024, with discussions in place with some brilliant existing shows and with clubs and teams keen to launch their first forays into podcasting through the network.”

Jim Salveson, director of sport at Voiceworks, added: “There is so much appetite from listeners for shows that delve into their favourite sports or clubs, and we’re seeing rights holders, creators and brands alike recognising this and seizing the opportunity to engage with listeners through podcasts. They understand the power that sport-focused podcasts can offer as a tool to reach extremely engaged, specific audiences all year-round.”