Milk VFX has appointed Marianne Speight as its chief business development officer and executive producer.

She will lead the the new business and bidding teams, supporting Milk’s studios in London, France, Spain, and Ireland. Speight will also work with the production team to oversee the successful landing and running of projects.

Speight was most recently a VFX producer at Scanline, and before that was global head of bidding and development at DNEG for almost four years. She also spent over eight years as a VFX producer and new business VFX producer at MPC, and has been a VFX producer for Peerless Camera Company.

Milk has been expanding over the past year, opening new studios in France, Ireland, and Spain. It has also moved to a new London facility, and acquired Lola Post Production last year.

Jag Mundi, Milk executive chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Marianne’s calibre to our senior leadership team. She has enjoyed a stellar career and we look forward to her bringing her energy, experience and connections to help us drive the next stage of our growth and enable us to continue to create outstanding work for our episodic and feature film clients. ”

Speight commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and innovative group with such a depth of experience. I’ll be working with our creative teams to further develop our relationships and collaborations and I’m excited to see where that will take us.”